BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms of a two-year, $16 million deal with Derrick Henry, the NFL announced Tuesday.

BREAKING: Ravens signing RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20M with $9M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/rzuT3vPNWy — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2024

The deal is worth up to $20 million, with $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Ravens, sources told ESPN.

Flock Nation I swea it’s up ! 💪🏾 — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) March 12, 2024

The former Titans RB, and four time Pro Bowler, racked up over 2,000 carries, 9,502 rushing yards, 90 rushing TD's during his eight years in Tennessee.