Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh gives update on training camp bumps and bruises

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens returned to the practice field Sunday two days following their first preseason game.

The Ravens had some players dealing with bumps and bruises, but head coach John Harbaugh said none appear to be serious.

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton got banged up a bit and had to leave practice early.

But Harbaugh said Hamilton should be fine.

"He looks stable, it looks good," Harbaugh said. "We will continue to do some tests tonight and tomorrow to make sure but the first indication is that he's fine."

Harbaugh also expects rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins, who hurt his shoulder in Friday's preseason opener, to not have any serious injury. Wiggins had three pass breakups.

"Wiggins is not a serious injury," Harbaugh said.

Ravens' third-year outside linebacker David Ojabo, who has missed all but five games because of injuries, was not cleared to play on Friday.

However, Harbaugh said the former second-round draft pick from Michigan looked good in practice on Sunday.

"I do think he will be (cleared) but that's up to the doctors. They decide that so they just didn't clear him for this game," Harbaugh said. "He practiced at full speed today and he looked pretty good."

Meanwhile, wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed his third straight practice with an undisclosed injury. He missed 12 games in 2023 with a foot injury.

"We expect Bate back real soon," Harbaugh said. "I don't want to speak for him, but I think he's right there."

The Ravens dropped the preseason opener, 16-13, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

They host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.