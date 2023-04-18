The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office on Tuesday dropped the case against a man who had been accused of shooting two squeegee workers after his mother reported that people who were washing windows stole more than $2,000 from her using Cash App.

Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Brady told Baltimore Circuit Judge Jeannie J. Hong that she had exhausted all avenues in trying to locate one of the men to testify against Zhamiel Dixon, 26, of Northeast Baltimore. He was set to stand trial on charges that included two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

... this story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore prosecutors drop case against man accused of shooting 2 squeegee workers