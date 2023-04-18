Baltimore Police welcomes back officer shot in line of duty

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police department welcomed back Officer Jiovani Belhomme, who has returned to duty after being shot in the line of duty in September of last year.

The incident started around noon on September 30, 2022, in the 1100 block of E. Chase Street, when someone inside a home called for help because another person was experiencing a behavioral crisis, police said.

A person in the home had a protective order against another person, but officials would not give additional details about who exactly called 911.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a family member who showed them the protective order. They then entered the home, and an individual attempted to elude the officers. A struggle ensued, and the person managed to retrieve a weapon that was on his person as officers tried to take him into custody, police said. Officer Belhomme was struck in the leg.

Officer Belhomme has been with the department for four years.