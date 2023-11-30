Baltimore Police seek identity of person who shot two men near mayoral candidate's campaign venue

BALTIMORE -- Western District detectives are asking the public to help them identify the person responsible for a double shooting in West Baltimore.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of N. Monroe Street around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Police obtained video footage of the suspect shopping inside a local store before the shooting happened.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket and appeared to be holding a cigarette as he spoke with people inside the store.

Less than an hour later, the suspect and a masked acquaintance engaged in a verbal dispute with two men, according to authorities.

Video footage shows the acquaintance trying to remove the suspect from the conflict by pushing him down the street.

The suspect broke away from the acquaintance, though, and began shooting at the two men, striking one of them, police said.

A second person was injured by the gunfire, too, according to authorities.

Officers found a 33-year-old man and a 50-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries that night, police said.

Mayoral candidate Shiela Dixon ended her campaign event at a nearby bar over the shooting.

Dixon was campaigning at Maceo's Liquors & Bar in Baltimore's Mondawmin neighborhood. The liquor bar sits at the intersection of Walbrook Avenue and North Monroe Street.

The Democrat candidate said in a social media statement she learned of the shooting while addressing the crowd at the bar.

Dixon is the former mayor of Baltimore. She was forced to leave office after a misdemeanor conviction for using gift cards in January 2010.

Dixon ran for mayor in 2016 and 2020 but did not succeed in her endeavor. Now, she is running against the city's current mayor, Brandon Scott, and several other political candidates in the 2024 Democratic primary.

"It is unfortunate that neighbors across our city do not feel safe in their own communities," Dixon said in the statement. "Baltimore, we have to do better."