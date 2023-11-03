Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Police find woman who was allegedly abducted at knifepoint

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Friday Evening News Roundup (11/3/2023)
Your Friday Evening News Roundup (11/3/2023) 02:28

BALTIMORE -- Police say they have found the 22-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted at knifepoint in South Baltimore on Thursday.

Jenifer Perez was taken from a home in the 2700 block of Northshire Drive around 11:50 a.m., police said.

Investigators believe that she was taken by Guillermo Rivera-Romero, 31, who allegedly forced her into a black Nissan Sentra bearing the Maryland tag of 3FE3303.

Rivera-Romero was reportedly with an unidentified Hispanic male driver, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 9:23 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.