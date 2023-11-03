Baltimore Police find woman who was allegedly abducted at knifepoint
BALTIMORE -- Police say they have found the 22-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted at knifepoint in South Baltimore on Thursday.
Jenifer Perez was taken from a home in the 2700 block of Northshire Drive around 11:50 a.m., police said.
Investigators believe that she was taken by Guillermo Rivera-Romero, 31, who allegedly forced her into a black Nissan Sentra bearing the Maryland tag of 3FE3303.
Rivera-Romero was reportedly with an unidentified Hispanic male driver, police said.
No arrests have been made at this time, according to authorities.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
