Baltimore Police charge officer with misconduct in office and theft

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore Police officer has been charged with charged with misconduct in office and theft for an incident that happened on Sept. 20, 2023, according to authorities.

Officer Eric Payton has had his police powers suspended and he has been suspended without pay, police said.

Payton has spent nearly seven years working for the Baltimore Police Department, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Police Department did not say what Payton had been accused of doing on Sept. 20.

"The Department takes misconduct in office, and other illegal behaviors, very seriously," Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said. "Each member takes an oath of office to uphold the Constitution and to serve the citizens of Baltimore. It is of the [utmost] importance to the Department that we continue to work to strengthen trust with the community, strengthen relationships and remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency. This type of conduct, if proven, erodes that process and hurts us all."