Baltimore Orioles turn to pitcher Zach Eflin to save season in second game of Wild Card Series

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles will hand the ball over to pitcher Zach Eflin to keep their season alive.

Baltimore is facing elimination after losing 1-0 to Kansas City on Tuesday in the first game of the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series at Camden Yards.

Eflin, who was acquired by the Orioles shortly before the trade deadline in July, will start Wednesday's game at 4:38 p.m.

"You look at it as an opportunity," he said. "We have an opportunity to right the ship and we are going to show up prepared and ready to go."

Eflin had a 10-9 record with a 3.59 earned run average between Tampa Bay and Baltimore. He has appeared in 11 playoff games over his career and has a 5.17 ERA.

Since joining the Orioles, Eflin has a 2.60 ERA in nine starts.

The 30-year-old right-hander will attempt to help the Orioles snap a nine-game postseason losing streak dating back to 2014 when they were swept by the Royals.

"Looking forward to it," Eflin said. "It's an amazing opportunity. Look forward to having a lot of fun with the guys."

A win would extend the O's season at least one more day. However, a loss would end the season for the top wild-card seed.

"It's all hands on deck," Orioles first baseman/designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn told the media. "Whatever we can do to win a baseball game tomorrow and live another day."