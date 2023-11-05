Baltimore Orioles shut out of Gold Glove Awards

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles were shut out of baseball's premiere fielding awards.

They had three finalists - left fielder Austin Hays, catcher Adley Rutschman and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. However, they were all beaten out for the best fielder at their position.

Hays lost out to Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan.

Hays played 137 games in left field this season, seven in center field and five in right field. He didn't commit an error, made 156 outs, and threw out four base runners.

Rutschman lost to Texas Rangers' backstop Jonah Heim.

He played 110 games as a catcher where he committed six errors and threw out 16 base runners.

Mountcastle lost out to Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe.

Mountcastle played 90 games at first base and made just two errors with a .997 fielding percentage.

The Orioles won 101 games this season and won the American League East championship.