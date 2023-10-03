Baltimore Orioles postseason: Fans 'soak' in all the excitement

BALTIMORE - Get ready Baltimore, postseason baseball in Charm City is just days away.

Fans are still cheering on our Baltimore Orioles since they clinched the American League East championship.

To keep the excitement rolling into the playoffs, the O's are celebrating through a series of events all week long called "Soak it in."

The Orioles, winners of an American League-best 101 games, start their playoffs on Saturday in the American League Divisional Series at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore. The game time is not yet decided, but the Orioles will play the winner of Texas and Tampa Bay.

"How about them o's? They're looking good," Orioles fan Brooks Hoffman said. "I've been an Orioles fan a long time, named after Brooks Robinson."

"I really think they got a chance to go all the way this year," Orioles fan William Prichard said.

Patriot Plaza in Towson turned orange on Tuesday as Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined fans, and the Oriole bird and Mr. Splash.

"We're very fired up," Elias said. "It's been a long time coming."

"Great to be back, to have such an incredible turnout in the middle of the week," Olszewski said. "I think it speaks volumes to how much we love our Orioles in Baltimore and Baltimore County."

Towson University's marching band also joined in on Tuesday's rally that celebrated the Orioles with food trucks and giveaways.

"Just being a part of that wonderful fan atmosphere that makes the Orioles fan base so great," Prichard said.

Fans say they're just hoping for the Birds to hold onto that Oriole Magic, and let it shine throughout the playoffs and on to the World Series.

"The Baltimore Orioles are the No. 1 team in baseball," said Maryland Senator Johnny Salling. "I don't care what anyone else says, we're going all the way."

Here is a full list of events, including a team workout on Wednesday that is open to the public.