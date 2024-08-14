Baltimore Orioles players make "really special" visit to Ravens' practice

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles stopped by the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills on Wednesday to check out their sports counterparts, the Baltimore Ravens.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, manager Brandon Hyde, and Cedric Mullins, among others, greeted the Ravens hours before their home game against the Washington Nationals.

Visiting our neighbors at work. pic.twitter.com/2H7NkGyOvn — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 14, 2024

Both "Birdland" teams won the division title in 2023 and made it to the postseason.

"I enjoy watching them," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "I have so much respect for Brandon," said. He's a great coach, and a great skipper. What a job they've done. Their team is so exciting."

Great having our neighbors at practice today 💜🧡 @Orioles pic.twitter.com/UjHghTyopV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 14, 2024

The Orioles not only got to watch the Ravens' practice, they were within yards of the action.

"They allowed us to get up there, which was pretty cool just seeing it up close and personal. Being able to do that was really special," Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson said. "It's really cool seeing them up close and in person, just seeing how big they are. You don't really get to witness that on TV."

The Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday for their second preseason game.