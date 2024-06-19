Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish out for the season after Tommy John surgery

Orioles Cole Irvin pitches in to help Baltimore animal rescue shelter

Orioles Cole Irvin pitches in to help Baltimore animal rescue shelter

Orioles Cole Irvin pitches in to help Baltimore animal rescue shelter

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles lost another big piece of their starting pitching rotation.

Kyle Bradish will miss the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery Wednesday morning, according to the Baltimore Orioles.

Bradish is the third Orioles' starting pitcher to be lost for this season after surgery. John Means and Tyler Wells are also out for the year.

Closer Felix Bautista is expected to return in 2025 after he had Tommy John surgery last season.

The timetable for Tommy John surgery is between 12 and 18 months, according to WebMD.

"It's difficult," Orioles' Manager Brandon Hyde said last week. "It's part of the game. We've had our share so far this year, and we had to rely on our depth."

Bradish made his final start last Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he was seen shaking his elbow. He was then placed on the 15-day injured list with a UCL injury.

Bradish had a 2.75 ERA in eight starts this season. He threw 75 pitches in five innings before he was replaced in Friday's game.

He started the season on the injured list with an injury on the same elbow.

The 27-year-old righty finished fourth in last year's American League Cy Young voting with a 2.83 ERA. He also started game one of the American League Division Series.

The Orioles still have Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez in their rotation, along with Cole Irvin, but will have to rely more on rookie Cade Povich and Albert Suarez.

Relief pitcher Danny Coulombe recently had surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow, but he is expected to return at some point this season.