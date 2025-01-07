Watch CBS News
Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz dies at 37 years old

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz, who played in Baltimore from 2009-2016, died, the Orioles announced on Tuesday. He was 37 years old.

"Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz," the Orioles said in a statement. "A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face."

The left-handed relief pitcher had a career 27-41 record with a 4.92 earned run average.

Matusz was drafted fourth overall by the Orioles in the 2008 Major League Baseball Draft. In 2009, he was named Baseball America's ninth best mid-season prospect.

He made his big-league debut with the Orioles on August 4, 2009 against the Detroit Tigers when he pitched five innings and allowed just one run.

He transitioned to full-time reliever in 2013 when he appeared in 65 games, with a 2-1 record and a 3.53 ERA. Matusz's best  season was in 2015 when he pitched 58 games and posted a 2.94 ERA.   

"Brian's family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," the Orioles said.

