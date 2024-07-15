Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson didn't get past first round in Home Run Derby debut

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson wins AL Rookie of the Year

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson wins AL Rookie of the Year

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson wins AL Rookie of the Year

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson didn't have the Home Run Derby debut he was expecting.

Henderson, who is second in baseball with 28 home runs this season, didn't advance beyond the first round on Monday in Arlington, Texas.

He smacked 11 home runs while hitting off Triple-A Norfolk coach Buck Britton.

Henderson took to the plate a custom-made Scooby Doo bat.

Before his plate appearance, Henderson explained on ESPN why he brought out that special bat.

"I've always done a good Scooby Doo impression and I've always liked the show," Henderson said. "Plus, this is a kid's game, so why not bring it?"

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez won the Home Run Derby.

Henderson is batting .286 with 28 home runs, 63 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Corbin Burnes, Jordan Westburg and Anthony Santander will represent the Orioles in Tuesday's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.