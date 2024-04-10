Baltimore Orioles fans 'ecstatic' by promotion of top prospect Jackson Holliday

BALTIMORE - The highly-anticipated debut of Baltimore Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday is here, less than two years since he was drafted first overall.

The Orioles' promotion of Holliday is what fans have been hoping for since the team broke spring training last month.

"I'm ecstatic," Orioles fan Kate Hansel said.

You need this shirt. Your friend needs this shirt.



🎟️: https://t.co/6I3pbIUJHt pic.twitter.com/1zjWSUEofG — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2024

"It's Holliday season right now in Baltimore," fan Stefan Garcia said.

Norfolk Tides manager Buck Britton delivered the news on Tuesday to the 20-year-old infielder.

Orioles legend Adam Jones was fired up after learning the future of the Orioles had been called up.

"The young man did everything he was supposed to do, go down there and rake," Jones said. "Now I can't wait for you to rake in the show, big dog. Let's go."

Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and fast-tracked his way to the major leagues.

"Hopefully two years or less would be my goal," Holliday previously said. "I know it is a big goal, but I think that I can do it."

Holliday is the first Oriole to wear No. 7 since Cal Ripken Sri.

Cal Ripken Jr. shared on social media, "Our family is thrilled that Jackson Holliday will be wearing dad's #7 … excited to watch him play!"

No. 7 is also special to the Holliday family.

Jackson Holliday's dad, Matt Holliday, a seven-time All-Star, wore No. 7 during much of his 15-year MLB career.