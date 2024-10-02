Baltimore Orioles eliminated from playoffs with 2-1 loss to Kansas City

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles were swept out of the American League playoffs for the second straight season.

The Orioles went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position in their 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Series on Wednesday at Camden Yards.

They dropped their 10th straight postseason game dating back to 2014, which began from getting swept by the Royals.

Kansas City scored in the top of the first on an RBI single by Vinny Pasquatino. The Orioles tied the game at 1-1 on Cedric Mullins' solo home run in the fifth inning.

The Royals regained their lead on an RBI single by Bobby Witt Jr. in the top of the sixth.

Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin allowed one run on four base hits in four innings.

The Royals advance to play the New York Yankees in a best-of-five series starting on Saturday.

The Orioles were swept by the Texas Rangers in the 2023 AL Division Series.