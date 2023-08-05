Baltimore Orioles celebrate the team's 1983 World Series champs

BALTIMORE -- The love of the game, hitting home runs, getting that critical strikeout. Those are great, but at this level, every player from every team wants to win big.

This weekend, the Orioles celebrate its 1983 World Series Champs. The celebration will take place prior to Saturday's game.

The bond between the players as they met for the 40-year reunion was just as strong in 2023 as it was in 1983.

"It didn't matter what the score was. It could be late in the ballgame and . . . we could be down by two runs going into the eighth inning and Sing would say, 'We got 'em right where we want 'em,'" John Shelby, 1983 Orioles Player, said. "Next thing you know, that Oriole magic."

Regardless of the journey for this year's club, the 1983 club sees a bright future ahead.

"You can see the players are having fun and you can almost feel it in the air. Our motto was, 'Stay close and something good will happen,'" Tippy Martinez, a 1983 Orioles Pitcher, said. "I get the feeling right now with this team. They know they're going to win and if not they're going to be awfully close."