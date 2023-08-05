AL East-leading Orioles rout Mets 10-3 in Showalter's return to Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — James McCann had three hits and five RBIs and Jordan Westburg hit a three-run homer to help the Baltimore Orioles rout the Mets 10-3 in New York manager Buck Showalter's return to Camden Yards on Friday night.

Showalter received a video tribute and a standing ovation from the fans in Baltimore, where he managed from 2010-2018 and guided the Orioles to three postseason appearances. Then the AL East leaders won for the sixth time in eight games to stay two ahead of Tampa Bay.

Ryan O'Hearn hit an RBI single off Phil Bickford (2-4) to break a 2-all tie in the sixth — Westburg, who was running on the pitch, scored all the way from first. McCann added a two-run double later in the inning, and Adley Rutschman hit a sacrifice fly.

McCann, who was traded from the Mets to the Orioles last offseason, opened the scoring with a two-run single in the fourth. The Mets tied it in the sixth thanks to some sudden wildness from Baltimore starter Dean Kremer.

After allowing one hit in five innings, Kremer walked the bases loaded with one out in the sixth. A two-run single by Francisco Lindor chased Kremer, but with men on first and third, Mike Baumann (9-0) got Pete Alonso to bounce into a double play.

The game didn't stay close much longer. After Baltimore scored four runs in the sixth, Westburg made it 9-2 in the seventh with his homer to center. McCann added an RBI single later that inning.

New York starter David Peterson worked three scoreless innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: New York reinstated OF Starling Marte (migraines) from the injured list and optioned INF Jonathan Araúz to Triple-A Syracuse. Marte went hitless.

UP NEXT

Kyle Gibson (10-6) starts for the Orioles on Saturday night against Tylor Megill (6-4) of the Mets. Megill was sent down to the minors in late June.

