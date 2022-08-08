Maryland law shields boy from charges in teen's shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.

The boy was handling the gun at a Linnard Street home Saturday night when it accidentally discharged and a round struck Nykayia Strawder in the head, witnesses told police. Strawder was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It remains unclear how the boy got hold of the firearm, which police later recovered.

Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 cannot be charged with a crime, and those younger than 10 years old are outside the jurisdiction of juvenile courts.

While the child cannot legally be charged, the Baltimore Police Department said detectives are working with the State Attorney's Office to determine whether any charges will be handed down.

Police said a search of the handgun's serial number found the weapon is registered to the boy's relative, who is employed as an armed security guard.

In Maryland, it is illegal to leave a gun in a place where they "knew or should have known that an unsupervised child would gain access to the firearm."

Those who violate the law could face misdemeanor charges and a fine of up to $1,000.