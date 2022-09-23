Baltimore nonprofit brings much-needed renovation to Poppleton home

BALTIMORE -- There's a mission to rebuild homes and revitalize the Poppleton community in Southwest Baltimore.

Local nonprofit Rebuilding Together Baltimore and their partners at Lowes were hard at work Thursday making much-needed repairs to one resident's home. It's part of a multi-million dollar project years in the making.

"Heaven sent, heaven sent," said longtime resident Phoenix Harlee. "It's like my angels were listening to me."

Harlee's wheelchair-accessible home has desperately needed interior and exterior repairs for years.

"I lost my independence a couple of years ago, and I'm not able to do what I used to do," she said.

The nonprofit made renovations that aim to significantly improve Harlee's quality of life and ability to navigate her home. The renovations were done at no cost to her.

"There's actually an elevator in the house that had been broken for many many months which left her on the second floor for a long time," said Bonnie Bessor, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Baltimore. "We were just able to get that elevator fixed."

Harlee's home is one of 45 being renovated. It's all part of a three-year, $2 million commitment by Lowes to make critical home repairs in the city, as well as improve local rec. centers and parks. The Southwest Partnership and the City of Baltimore are also involved.

"It's really, really important to be able to help long-term homeowners in communities like southwest Baltimore," Bessor said. These are folks that invested into their communities decades ago."

The Poppleton neighborhood is home to the oldest public housing developments. Homes in the neighborhood were recently spared from demolition after residents lead an 18-year battle against the city's redevelopment plans.

"There's absolutely not too many more words to say other than thank you," Harlee said. "Because it will allow me to like my house again, to help me make it a home again."