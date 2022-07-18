Poppleton homes spared from demolition after residents lead 18-year battle

BALTIMORE -- After an 18-year battle, Sonia Eaddy will get to keep her West Baltimore home in Poppleton.

Eaddy found out in 2000 her home was slated to be demolished through what she calls "a misuse of eminent domain" to make way for an $800 million West Baltimore redevelopment project.

"They kept saying, eminent domain is unbeatable, but this is proof today that if you stand, that if you don't give up, that everything is possible," Eaddy said.

After years of fighting and public outcry, Eaddy was able to work with the city and New York-based La Cité Development to save her home.

Mayor Brandon Scott said Monday the city has altered its plans for the redevelopment project so the colorful houses on Sarah Ann Street are protected from demolition.

The houses at 319 and 321 North Carrollton Avenue will be protected from redevelopment plans, too, Scott said when touting the decision to amend the Land Disposition and Development Agreement in a press statement on Monday.

Black Women Build will restore the houses on Sarah Ann Street and make them available for homeownership opportunities.

"This will advance the redevelopment of the properties in the next phase and help foster Black homeownership right here in Poppleton," Scott said.

The Land Disposition and Development Agreement centers around redeveloping 13.8 acres of land and turning it into affordable housing. It was forged in 2006.

City officials have taken incremental steps toward moving forward with the plan in recent years.

They have been working to relocate the families who have resided in the houses on Sarah Ann Street.

Some of the families who live in the targeted area have publicly pushed back against the city's plan, hosting a variety of events to draw attention to their plight.

The Eaddy family, who live in one of the houses on North Carrollton Avenue, painted the side of the house closest to West Mulberry Avenue to say "SAVE OUR BLOCK Black Neighborhoods Matter" in November 2021.

"Losing my home is like a death to me," states the message, which is attributed to Eaddy. "Eminent Domain law is violent."

Eaddy expressed gratitude for Scott's decision to spare her home.

"I thank this administration for finally hearing us, for finally seeing us, for finally giving us an opportunity to be at the table," she said.