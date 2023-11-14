Baltimore Ravens attempt to put ugly loss in rear-view mirror as primetime clash with Bengals looms

BALTIMORE - If there is one good thing about a short week after an ugly loss, it's that you have to move on quickly.

The Ravens (7-3), still in first place in the AFC North, don't have long to sulk about their 33-31 home loss last Sunday to the Cleveland Browns.

Coming into their house, for a Thursday night game, are the defending division champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Just days after blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the Browns, the Ravens are ready to avenge that heartbreaking defeat.

"Line it up," Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said. "There could have been a game today. I'm ready."

Smith tallied 21 tackles against Cleveland.

But it's the 31-17 lead that was lost in the fourth quarter that is the most troubling.

"I was more concerned about the W," Smith said. "I could have like five tackles, and if we win, I am happy. That's what I truly care more about. It's not about statistics for me."

This season, the Ravens have had leads in all three losses, including two in which they were winning by double digits.

Since 2021, they have had nine losses in which they had a 7+ point lead in the final quarter, the most in the NFL.

"We look at the football, you don't have time to dig into the psychology," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "We're just looking at the football, so we fix the football. We've got a very honest culture. We don't gloss anything over. We all look at ourselves."

The Ravens are hoping to bounce back on Thursday night when they host the Bengals in what is expected to be a raucous M&T Bank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear black, while the players will don the black jersey tops and pants.

Big Boi, from Outkast, will perform at halftime.

"When you are at M&T Bank Stadium, at night time, with our crowd, it's electrifying," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I'm definitely pumped to be in that atmosphere."

You know both teams are winning. When you are winning, that makes a rivalry more intense.

When you are at M&T Bank Stadium, at night time, with our crowd, it's electrifying. I'm definitely pumped to be in that atmosphere.

i like playing at night, day time, i'll play in the morning. it don't really matter. I love the game. i'll play whenever.

i love his competitiveness. I am a Lamar guy. i believe in him and i will take him in every fourth quarter situation from here until I'm done coaching. We'll roll with Lamar Jackson.

We love our fans. it's great in the day and it is even better at night. it's going to be a great night Thursday night. We appreciate the opportunity to play a home, primetime game like this. Our players are excited, our coaches are excited and I know our fans are excited. i know our fans will be behind us 1000 percent.

you know the teams and they know you. it's a heated rivalry and a very familiar game. But, they are always different. We just have to be ready for whatever happens.