Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to discuss City's summer youth engagement strategy

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will discuss on Wednesday the City's strategy to keep children off the streets and away from trouble.

The mayor is expected to announce plans for this summer's "B'More this Summer," a youth engagement program in Baltimore.

Organizations, officials and partners will team up to provide events and programs for teens and children in Baltimore.

For more information, visit the B'More Summer website here.

This summer, the city and key strategic partners will provide:

Nearly 3,000 summer camp slots managed by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks;

More than 6,500 summer jobs for youth ages 14-21 through Youthworks;

Baltimore City Schools will offer more than two dozen district-wide summer program options, including two virtual programs;

53 Baltimore City Schools will be hosting summer programs with more than 22,000 seats available;

9,110 slots, funded through a $5.3M investment by the Summer Funding Collaborative to support 93 high quality summer programs for children and youth living in low-income families throughout the city, including a $2M investment by the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund in programs for older youth, 14-21 years of age;

The B&O Railroad Museum is hosting 2 free camps that include aftercare; The Reading on the Rails Camp will serve 60 children for two weeks for children in grades 1-6 and a sensory friendly camp to serve 15 neurodiverse children for one week for grades 1-6;

Expansion of the city's summer SNAP program to provide meals to thousands of young people.

"Our young people deserve access to safe, affordable, and engaging opportunities during the summer months," Mayor Scott said. "From starting their first job and learning new life skills through programs like Youthworks to building new friendships at one of the thousands of summer camps in the City, summer is a time of exploration, growth, and new and exciting adventures for Baltimore's young people. It is also a challenging time for many of our youth and families struggling with food insecurity and lack of opportunity. We are connecting young people and families to incredible summer opportunities and expanding efforts like Summer SNAP to provide meals to thousands of young people."

The Mayor's Office announced the series will start on May 28 and will feature a DJ, live performances by local artists, free food, vendors and more for teens. The B'More Lit series will be held in locations throughout the city.

Mayor Scott announced a curfew will be enforced for youth in Baltimore beginning Memorial Day weekend.