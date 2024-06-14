Baltimore man found guilty of manslaughter in shooting of off-duty Howard County deputy in Federal Hill

Jury deliberations underway for man accused of killing off-duty Howard Co. deputy

Jury deliberations underway for man accused of killing off-duty Howard Co. deputy

Jury deliberations underway for man accused of killing off-duty Howard Co. deputy

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was found guilty of manslaughter Friday in the deadly 2023 shooting of an off-duty Howard County Sheriff's deputy in Federal Hill.

Jewell Crowder, 41, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and reckless endangerment in the killing of Ryan Demby,

Crowder was found not guilty of first- and second-degree murder. The verdict means that jurors determined that Crowder acted in partial defense of another person, the Baltimore Banner reports.

Deputy Ryan Demby was spending the evening in Baltimore last September when he got into an argument at a bar and was killed.

The 23-year-old was found shot multiple times shortly after midnight on South Charles Street near East Cross Street on Sept. 29, 2023

Deputy Ryan Demby

Crowder claims he acted in defense

Both sides presented their closing arguments to the jury on Thursday.

Prosecutors say there was an altercation in Wayward Bar involving one of Demby's friends, who was kicked out of the bar. They allege another dispute between Demby's group and the bouncer of that bar began and continued throughout the night.

At one point walking down Charles Street, surveillance video allegedly shows Demby taking out a concealed weapon in the street before putting it back in his waistband.

The prosecution alleged that Crowder saw Demby's weapon while in another bar and left to "insert himself into the dispute."

The state said Crowder waited for Demby nearby and shot him multiple times.

During their final statements to the jury, the defense called Demby an irresponsible gun owner and a threat to safety, saying that Crowder fired in fear and defense of his friend.

Jewell Crowder