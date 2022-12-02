Baltimore kicks off the Christmas season with Washington Monument lighting

Baltimore starting off the Christmas season with Washington Monument lighting

BALTIMORE - Baltimore is officially ready for the holiday season.

The Washington Monument in Baltimore is now fully decked out in thousands of lights.

This annual tradition returned for its 51st year.

Just as the calendar flipped to December, Baltimore celebrated with music, food and dancing, and of course, Christmas lighting.

Many visitors to the lightning spectacle arrived early to make sure they got the perfect seat, and to celebrate the unofficial start of the Christmas season.

The entertainment includes musical performances by the Baltimore School for the Arts Twigs Program, Peabody Brass Ensemble, OrchKids Latin Ensemble, trumpeter Brandon Woody and the Morgan State University Choir.

Food vendors include two locations for the Asian fusion favorite Ekiben, as well as stalls for Homeslyce pizza, Neopole Smokery, Sistah's Sweets and Nepal House, to name a few.

"I am elated. I am so excited," Baltimore resident Angela Yates said.

Hours before the event, crews worked hard to set the stage and to make sure every light was in place.

At 8 p.m., the entire Washington Monument waslit up with thousands of twinkling lights, along with a firework display.

"The fireworks were over the top," Yates said. "I enjoyed every minute of it."

Barbara Milligan said she arrived four hours before the light and fireworks show to secure front-row seats with her family.

"We love the fireworks," Milligan said. "We love the shows, the Christmas shows, the music, and everything."

And to top it all off, what's the holiday season without a visit from Jolly Old St. Nick.

"We're looking to bring joy to everybody who is here today," Santa Claus told WJZ.