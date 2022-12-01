Baltimore's 51st Washington Monument lighting set for Thursday

BALTIMORE -- The Washington Monument in Baltimore is set to be lit Thursday night. It's the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Charm City.

What started as a quiet gathering of neighbors has evolved into a tradition now in its 51st year. The event will feature food, drinks, live performances and a fireworks display.

The fun goes from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the heart of Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood. The event culminates at with the fireworks show at 8.

The entertainment includes musical performances by the Baltimore School for the Arts Twigs Program, Peabody Brass Ensemble, OrchKids Latin Ensemble, trumpeter Brandon Woody and the Morgan State University Choir.

Food vendors include two locations for the Asian fusion favorite Ekiben, as well as stalls for Homeslyce pizza, Neopole Smokery, Sistah's Sweets and Nepal House, to name a few.

Get thirsty? The event will also have a whopping five bars with locally-sourced beer, mead and wine.

It's the first year the Mt. Vernon Place Conservancy is producing the event, after the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore produced the event for the last time last year. The conservancy oversees the monument and the parks that surround it.