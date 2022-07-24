Baltimore hits 200 homicide milestone as city violence increases in 2022

BALTIMORE -- A spate of deadly shootings overnight increases the total number of homicides in Baltimore this year to over 200.

The shootings happened in the hours leading up to an event that Mayor Brandon Scott's office and Safe Streets put together to push for safer neighborhoods.

The math equates to nearly one person per day losing their lives to gun violence in Baltimore in 2022.

Scott says the violence is unacceptable.

The first deadly shooting happened in Northeast Baltimore around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Baltimore police say a 52-year-old man was killed after he was shot multiple times near Montpelier Street and Kennedy Avenue.

A 47-year-old man was shot and killed on Frederick Avenue in West Baltimore just after midnight.

A little over an hour later, Police say a male was killed in Brooklyn near the intersection of 7th Street and Chesapeake Avenue.

"It's a lot of homicides happening in the city," said Jasmine Mayers, the Park Heights site director for Safe Streets. "Our goal is to make sure we're reducing homicides here in Baltimore city."

The series of homicides comes just as Safe Streets is holding its safe summer tour at locations across the city.

On Saturday the tour continued in Druid Hill Park.

It was there that Safe Streets staff tried to bring community members together so that they could get to know each other.

Staff also offered resources to help them heal amid the violence.

"We are all here today to just recommit to this work, [to] make sure we're committing to our communities and committing to reducing homicides and shootings," Mayers said.