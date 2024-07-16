Baltimore high schoolers explore clean energy in Constellation's weeklong camp at UMBC

BALTIMORE -- Nearly 70 high school students nationwide were selected to participate in this year's Constellation Youth Energy Summit at UMBC.

During the weeklong overnight experience, juniors and seniors learned different facets of climate, environment, and stem including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and microgrids.

"These students have a wide range of interests in science and engineering, but all kinds of interests really. And they're just at the beginning of starting to explore their different careers," Carrie Stockwell, Constellation Director of Philanthropy, said.

"Once in college, I want to study aerospace engineering, and then after maybe an aerospace company," said Shardul Joshi, a rising junior at Eastern Technical High School.

The summit introduces students to a world of possibilities, kick-starting careers and investing in the future.

"They are taking field trips to the Conowingo hydroelectric dam, to our Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center in Southern Maryland. So they're going to see many kinds of energy concepts in action," Stockwell said.

Tuesday was all about creativity. Students embraced their curiosity through the hands-on experience of designing energy-efficient model homes.

"Right now, we are trying to make sure we are using the right materials to make sure the house stays cool outside in the sun," said Oluwacamilore Omocariola, a rising senior at Woodlawn High School.

The program grants the opportunity to forge connections and knowledge that transcends the classroom.

"Group working is helping us. And all of these activities are interactive and help us understand the bigger picture of environmental science and sustainability," Shardul Joshi, a rising junior at Eastern Technical High School, explained.

Towards the end of the summit, students will present climate action plans and engage in mock senate hearings.

"I'm having fun, and it's just three days in, so I really like this," Omocariola said.

As the summit concludes, each student will receive a certificate of completion.

"We hope they will feel inspired, excited, and supported to pursue a career in energy," said Stockwell.

Applications for next year's Youth Energy Summit open in early 2025.

To learn more about the summit and its goals, visit their website here.