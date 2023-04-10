Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police criticizes city leaders response to violence

BALTIMORE — Mike Mancuso, President of the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge No. 3 made a statement Monday, criticizing city leaders after two minors were shot near the Inner Harbor Sunday night.

"The policies and laws created and enacted by our State Legislature, as well as those of Mayor Scott and Police Commissioner Harrison, have allowed the sense of lawlessness that was on display at the Inner Harbor again Last Night," said. "None of these "leaders" should point fingers at anyone but themselves."

In the statement, Mancuso said policies in place by current city leaders have created a "no-win situation when it comes to hands-on policing."

He also expressed concerns about Mayor Scott's plan to enforce a curfew for minors, suggesting that the Baltimore Police may not have enough manpower to enforce such a policy.

"Before everyone stands to applaud Mayor Scott for his "proactive" attempt to stem the tide of this lawlessness, please also know that our manpower is so significantly deflated, that we are barely able to respond to service calls in a timely manner," the statement read.

