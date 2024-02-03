Baltimore firefighters, Red Cross raise awareness of fire safety in neighborhood of deadly blaze

BALTIMORE - Two weeks after a house fire in North Baltimore claimed two lives, Baltimore City firefighters returned to the neighborhood with a mission to prevent tragedy from striking again.

Firefighters and Red Cross volunteers went door-to-door Saturday installing smoke detectors and educating residents about fire safety.

On the morning of January 20, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 4700 block of Old York Road.

As firefighters began trying to extinguish the flames, one person managed to escape from the burning building.

However, two others were found unresponsive inside the home, They were rushed to an area hospital where they died.

A neighborhood sweep took place in the area where the deadly fire happened, to raise awareness about fire safety and make sure every resident has a working smoke alarm.

"Smoke alarms are really the key to safety," Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said. "It's the key to that early notification, especially at night, when everyone is asleep in the home. So, we really emphasize that very heavily when we come out, as well as the Red Cross."

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in a house fire is 55% lower in homes with working smoking alarms than in homes without smoke alarms.

