City firefighters investigate fire that hospitalized 2 people in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE- City firefighters investigate a fire that hospitalized 2 people Saturday morning in Northeast Baltimore.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire on the 4700 block of Old York Road around 7a.m., according to a release.

After arriving, crew observed heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story brick residence.

As firefighters began their attempt to suppress the fire, one victim escaped the dwelling. Officials said, as firefighters entered the residence to attack the fire from the inside and search for more victims, they found two people unconscious and non-responsive. Those victims were placed in the care of paramedics and then taken to an area hospital for further treatment. The current conditions of the 2 victims have been confirmed.

Due to the extent of the fire, an adjacent dwelling was also impacted, no injuries have been reported from that residence.

The fire has been placed under control.

Investigators are currently on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. WJZ is on the scene, stay with us for further updates.