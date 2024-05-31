Baltimore extends Key Bridge emergency response for survivors, families

BALTIMORE - Baltimore leaders announced the extension of the Key Bridge Emergency Response Fund.

The Key Bridge Emergency Response Fund was originally set to stop accepting donations on May 31, but due to the continued support of the Fund, MIMA and the Civic Fund have determined that the Key Bridge Emergency Response Fund will remain open until August 31.

Shortly after the Key Bridge's collapse on March 26, the MIMA organized the Key Bridge Emergency Response Fund through the Baltimore Civic Fund.

The fund has received outstanding support from Baltimore City, as well as individuals from around the world, collecting over $800,000 to assist the survivors and the victim's families who have been directly impacted," according to the mayor's office.

The primary objective of this fund is to alleviate the financial burden faced by the survivors and the victims' families.

Donations will continue to be used to support the direct needs of the families impacted, including everything from rent to food costs.

"I have given my word that we will continue to do everything in our power to support the survivors and victims' families through this unthinkable tragedy," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "The Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs (MIMA) and many other entities have continued to work to support the survivors and victims' families impacted by the collapse. I personally want to thank everyone who has contributed to the Key Bridge Emergency Response Fund. As Baltimore does time and time again, we are committed to coming together to wrap our arms around our neighbors during their time of need."

The Key Bridge Emergency Response Fund has received donations from 5,584 donors for a total of $858,164.41.