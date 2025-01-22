Baltimore's DPW working overtime to keep up with uptick of water main breaks

BALTIMORE— Several water main breaks between Baltimore City and Baltimore County have posed a big challenge for Baltimore Department of Public Works crews.

As of Wednesday morning, DPW is working on more than a dozen water main breaks within their service areas.

Command center for DPW crews

The agency is deploying extra crews, and opened an emergency command center to help coordinate their efforts.

"We are at the park terminal command center for DPW where we get together for large events especially this type of event to coordinate our work together," said Steve Sharkey, DPW's Interim Bureau Head for Water and Wastewater.

The command center is made up of DPW contractors, engineers and field crews, all to help address the ongoing water main breaks around the Baltimore region.

"We collectively bring people from different parts of our agency together here at the command center so we can be proactive in responding to water main breaks throughout the city," said Cherod Hicks, an engineer at Baltimore City DPW.

What causes water main breaks?

Cold weather can harm water main infrastructure, especially during long periods of cold and repeated freeze/thaw cycles.

Water service lines and water meters can freeze when the temperature remains below 25 degrees for extended periods of time. Sub-freezing temperatures can also impact water mains, causing the ground to buckle and shift, resulting in broken water lines.

"Water main breaks can frequently lead to a lack of water service for residence so this is our kind of our most important piece of what we need to address so we have a large number of crew working," Sharkey said.

In most cases, DPW can repair water mains without causing long-term water outages.

In most cases, DPW can repair water mains without causing long-term water outages.

How can you prevent water pipe breaks?

When the temp drops, DPW officials say it's important for property and homeowners to do their part too.

DPW urges residents to also consider these important tips to protect pipes inside their homes:

Keep pipes warm: Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around your pipes.

Disconnect outside hoses: Remove hoses from outdoor faucets and shut off water to outside spigots for the winter months to prevent freezing and potential damage.

Have bottled water on hand: Power outages, frozen pipes, or water main breaks can disrupt water service. Keep a supply of bottled water available in case of emergency.

Check your sump pump: Periodically test your sump pump. Frozen lines can lead to basement flooding, especially as snow and ice melt.

Once service is restored, customers who have lost water service should allow water to run through a sink or tub faucet until it is clear.

In case of a water emergency, residents should also immediately report any suspected water main break by calling 311 in Baltimore City or 443-263-2220 in Baltimore County.