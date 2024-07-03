Baltimore County summer camp helps students expand passion for STEM

BALTIMORE -- A special summer camp in Baltimore County is helping middle school students discover a passion for STEM.

These students are exploring the world of science, technology and engineering so they can be the world's next generation of innovators.

"It's really good if you like math and science and you like to be curious about what science is and math," a camp participant said.

Through the STEM into Action program, learning is out of the classroom and in the field with hands-on science and tech-based activities.

From equipment simulators to drone technology, and even a gas boom box, Wednesday's projects were led by STEM experts at Baltimore Gas and Electric's White Marsh Training Center for the utility's Energy Day.

This four-week program was organized by BGE in partnership with the Y in Central Maryland and the National Energy Education Development Project.

This summer, all of the program's participants are young girls.

Shantell Roberts, the Workforce Development Manager at BGE, says early access to STEM learning is important in life.

"Exposure at an early age is vital to success within understanding the career opportunities that exist not, only in the utility industry, but also throughout the STEM field," Roberts said.

Roberts hopes the program's fun and inclusive learning can spark creativity and curiosity about careers in STEM.

There's already been a boost in enthusiasm for this program.

Baltimore Gas and Electric says their partnership will continue throughout the school year with curated learning and science and tech-based field trips.