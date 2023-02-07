Baltimore County residents have mixed reactions to plastic bag ban

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County shoppers will soon have to bring your own reusable bags, or be charged extra.

The plastic bag ban goes in effect on Nov. 1, 2023, after Baltimore County leaders voted for the ban at Monday's council meeting.

Lisa Bailes, of Owings Mills, told WJZ she supports the county's ban on plastic bags.

"More bags in here so I never have to use another plastic bag again if I don't need to," she said.

The bill, which passed 5 to 2, bans retail stores from giving plastic bags to customers at the checkout counter.

It also requires stores to charge 5 cents for paper and reusable carry out bags.

That's less than the 10-cent fee originally proposed by Baltimore County Council.

However, some shoppers told WJZ that it is still too much.

"They say it's going to be saving trees and all of that, but with the price of the groceries, $6 for eggs, and things like that, it's highway robbery already just to survive," said Catonsville resident Arron Davis.

Council members who support the bill said it will reduce single-use plastics and help cut back on the amount of plastic bags that wind up in Baltimore county waterways, trees and neighborhoods. "

"That is really concerning to me and it's gunking up the water bottles and the plastic bags are gunking up our oceans and our rivers," Bailes said.

Davis said he understands the environmental impact but doesn't think the burden should be on the customer.

"It could be a good thing but it's not," Davis said. "That bag charge is really ridiculous because we're paying enough for groceries and food and all that then you have to pay another five cents."

"It's going to be hard at first for people that are used to getting bags but once you start getting charged for them, I think people are going to get wise, get their own bags and remember to pull them out of their car," Bailes said.

Council members said the five-cent charge is not a tax and businesses do not have to give that money to the county.