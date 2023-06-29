Baltimore County residents find Anti-Semitic flyers throughout community: 'An awful feeling'

BALTIMORE - Another Baltimore County neighborhood was targeted with anti-Semitic posters.

One of the posters was so graphic we can't share what it said.

But this is now the third Baltimore County neighborhood in a little more than a week that has been targeted by anti-Semitic posters.

Residents along the Maryland-Pennsylvania line woke up to two anti-Semitic posters that were placed in plastic bags and weighed down with pellets.

Grace Froelich said one of those posters landed in her driveway Wednesday morning.

"To find this in your driveway, it's just an awful feeling," Froelich said.

A second poster was described by one of the residents.

"It was a picture of all the executives from Disneyland and they all had the Star of David printed on their forehead," Staelens said.

Police said three communities in Baltimore County reported finding anti-Semitic flyers in about a week.

Residents in Cockeysville and Parkville also reported finding graphic flyers.

"It's been weekend after weekend, week after week, in parts of Baltimore County," said Howard Libit, from the Baltimore Jewish Council.

Libit said they have noticed a spike in reports since January. He says he's working with police to try to track down the group responsible.

"It's another one of the semi-anonymous groups that want to intimate, harass and spread hate," Libit said.

Residents say they want whoever is doing this turn themselves in.

"It's very disturbing," Staelens said. "I mean, we're a quiet community here, and to have something like that go on is very unusual."

Baltimore County Police said in a statement that they are investigating these incidents.