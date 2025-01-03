Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County Public Schools to close two hours early Friday

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools are set to close two hours early due to inclement weather expected Friday, January 3, BCPS said.

All after school and evening activities are also canceled. 

School and central offices will remain open, the BCPS said. 

A rain and snow mix is forecasted for this afternoon and evening, before a winter storm that could begin Sunday night into Monday. The storm could bring snow totals of three to four inches. 

Friday is not expected to bring major snow accumulations, but roads and sidewalks could become slippery.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.