Baltimore County Public Schools to close two hours early Friday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools are set to close two hours early due to inclement weather expected Friday, January 3, BCPS said.

All after school and evening activities are also canceled.

School and central offices will remain open, the BCPS said.

A rain and snow mix is forecasted for this afternoon and evening, before a winter storm that could begin Sunday night into Monday. The storm could bring snow totals of three to four inches.

Friday is not expected to bring major snow accumulations, but roads and sidewalks could become slippery.