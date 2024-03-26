Baltimore County Police to hold prayer vigil for victims of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse
BALTIMORE -- A search and rescue operation is still underway for six workers who went missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the water below early Tuesday morning.
The Baltimore County Police Department is set to hold a prayer vigil amid as the ongoing rescue efforts continue.
The vigil will take place at the Mount Olive Church of Tuner Station at 5 p.m.
The missing men are from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, and they currently live in Dundalk and Highlandtown, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.
The Banner reports the men are in their 30s and 40s and have spouses and children.