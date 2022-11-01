Baltimore County Police investigate multiple shootings over the weekend

BALTIMORE -- New surveillance video shows the chilling moment when two people wearing face masks prepare to shoot a man at a gas station in Baltimore County.

They killed that man, 24-year-old Malik Baker, at an Exxon in Parkville around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

He died in just one of several shootings over the weekend in Baltimore County.

This video could help county detectives find the people behind the shooting.

It shows two individuals exiting a car with temporary tags from the backseat, swiftly getting out and walking toward Baker as he is purchasing items through the store window.

One of the suspected shooters follows Baker to the driver's side door. There is some struggle with Baker before he is shot.

Baker later died of his injuries at a hospital.

"At this point, our detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to that shooting," said Joy Stewart, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department.

They're examining the video and asking the community for help identifying the suspects.

Elsewhere in the county, detectives are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Essex.

That person survived their injuries.

They were found inside of a wrecked vehicle in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating whether the shooter intentionally targeted the gunshot victim in the vehicle, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the homicide at the Exxon or the individual(s) responsible for killing Baker to please call 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland or the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH.