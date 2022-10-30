Watch CBS News
Shooting at Exxon gas station leaves one dead

BALTIMORE -- A shooting at an Exxon gas station leaves one man dead early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore County Police.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Baltimore County patrol officers responded to the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard and found a man in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Baltimore County Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about this homicide or the individual(s) responsible, to please call 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland or the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH.

