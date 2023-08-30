Baltimore County Police: Explosion inside a vehicle killed a 46-year-old man in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- An explosion damaged a van, killing the man inside of it and injuring his young passenger in Owings Mills on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The explosion killed 46-year-old Abayomi Adeleye, police announced on Wednesday.

Baltimore County firefighters were sent to the Northwest Regional Park, across from the Ravens' training facility, for a vehicle fire around 1:50 p.m., according to authorities.

That's where they found Adeleye inside a vehicle suffering from injuries that proved deadly, police said.

The passenger in the vehicle—a child—was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Fire & Explosion Investigation Team are investigating the incident, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Adeleye's cause of death.