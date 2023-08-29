Watch CBS News
Local News

Adult in critical condition, child injured after car fire in Owings Mills

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A car fire in Owings Mills left an adult in critical condition, and a child injured Tuesday afternoon, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Officials said Baltimore County Fire units were called to the northwest regional park in the 4500 block of Deer Park Road in Owings Mills for a vehicle fire at 1:52 p.m.  

Crews found one person in the car with critical injuries, and a child who is being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries, according to fire officials. 

This story is still developing and will be updated.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 2:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.