Adult in critical condition, child injured after car fire in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- A car fire in Owings Mills left an adult in critical condition, and a child injured Tuesday afternoon, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Fire, EMS crews dispatched at 1:53 pm, 4500 blk Deer Park Rd., 21117 (Northwest Regional Park) for a vehicle fire w rescue. One adult critically injured. EMS personnel evaluating one child w non life-threatening injuries. EA pic.twitter.com/Jt5VDIV6fl — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 29, 2023

Officials said Baltimore County Fire units were called to the northwest regional park in the 4500 block of Deer Park Road in Owings Mills for a vehicle fire at 1:52 p.m.

Crews found one person in the car with critical injuries, and a child who is being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

This story is still developing and will be updated.