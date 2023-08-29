Adult in critical condition, child injured after car fire in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE -- A car fire in Owings Mills left an adult in critical condition, and a child injured Tuesday afternoon, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Officials said Baltimore County Fire units were called to the northwest regional park in the 4500 block of Deer Park Road in Owings Mills for a vehicle fire at 1:52 p.m.
Crews found one person in the car with critical injuries, and a child who is being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries, according to fire officials.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
