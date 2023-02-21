Baltimore County Police distributing free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Police Department is distributing free steering wheel locks to Baltimore County residents as part of a new public safety campaign, the department announced Tuesday.

The safety campaign comes in response to a recent TikTok video trend emerged, showing thieves how to start certain models of these cars without a key.

The locks are available to Baltimore County residents who own a Hyundai manufactured between 2016 and 2021, that do not have a proximity key entry (key fob) or a push-button start, the department said.

To qualify for a steering wheel lock, you must provide a copy of your vehicle registration to the Baltimore County Police Department. You can email your information to the department at wheellockprogram@baltimorecountymd.gov, or call 410-887-2210 for assistance.

Emailed documentation must be received by Tuesday Feb. 28.

The Baltimore County Police Department is also reminding residents that Hyundai is offering free software upgrades to car owners of select Hyundai vehicles:

2017 – 2020 Elantra

2015 – 2019 Sonata

2020 – 2021 Venue