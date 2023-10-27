Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County Police Department to host wheel lock giveaway for Kia and Hyundai owners on Halloween

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Department to host wheel lock giveaway on Halloween
Baltimore County Police Department to host wheel lock giveaway on Halloween 00:26

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway to combat the recent rise in vehicle thefts in Baltimore. 

Baltimore County residents who own a 2011-2022 Hyundai vehicle with a "turn-key-to-start" ignition can stop by the Stembridge Community Center in Essex on October 31 and receive a free wheel lock.

Kia owners can also receive wheel locks. 

Locks will be handed out from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.  

The Baltimore County Police Department said it's distributed over 900 wheel locks to community stakeholders through its partnership with Hyundai. 

First published on October 25, 2023 / 3:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.