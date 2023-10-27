Baltimore County Police Department to host wheel lock giveaway for Kia and Hyundai owners on Halloween

Baltimore County Police Department to host wheel lock giveaway on Halloween

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway to combat the recent rise in vehicle thefts in Baltimore.

Baltimore County residents who own a 2011-2022 Hyundai vehicle with a "turn-key-to-start" ignition can stop by the Stembridge Community Center in Essex on October 31 and receive a free wheel lock.

Kia owners can also receive wheel locks.

Locks will be handed out from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Baltimore County Police Department said it's distributed over 900 wheel locks to community stakeholders through its partnership with Hyundai.