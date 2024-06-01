Baltimore County Police collects firearms during buyback event: 'They want to decrease the crime'

The Avenue at White Marsh set to tighten its youth curfew policy and more top stories

BALTIMORE - Gun carriers drove through a line at Security Square Mall on Saturday to deliver firearms to Baltimore County Police officers.

Last year, Baltimore County Police collected about 300 guns and more than 600 gun supplies.

Dr. Danita Tolson, Baltimore County NAACP President and the Maryland State NAACP Second Vice President, told WJZ she hoped more firearms were distributed this year.

The total amount of firearms returned wasn't immediately released.

"It's important to keep crime down and get the guns out of the hands of those individuals that are not trained with handling guns," Tolson said. "Also, guns are lying around and may be getting in the hands of people who should not be getting ahold of them, and getting some of the guns off the street."

Gift cards were exchanged for up to two unwanted firearms per vehicle, police said.

Tolson told WJZ that when she arrived at 8:30 a.m., there were already vehicles lined up to hand back firearms. The event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"I'm excited that the community felt excited about this event and is supportive of this event," Tolson said.

Tolson said police take the guns and secure them.

"It's anonymous when they turn it in," Tolson said. "It's in the hands of the police who secure the weapons and take it in their possession."

There are various reasons why guns are given back to police.

However, Tolson said the reason for these events is to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

"Some of the reasons, they have no use for them, people have passed away and they wanted to get rid of it," Tolson said. "For various reasons, they want to decrease the crime and improve the community."