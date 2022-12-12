Watch CBS News
Baltimore County Police charge 23-year-old man in Cockeysville killing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police announced Monday the identity of a man charged with the murder of another man in Cockeysville, Maryland, according to authorities.

The deadly crime occurred in the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, police said.

That's when 23-year-old Azayn Antrobus was shot and killed at the Dulaney Springs complex, according to authorities.

Investigators arrested 23-year-old Timothy Brice following the shooting, police said.

They announced the identity of Brice on Wednesday.

Brice faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, according to authorities.

Neighborhood residents said following the shooting that the sound of violence is unusual in their area, and the timing of the shooting made it particularly out of the ordinary. 

"I heard one loud gunshot," resident Alexis Wade said. "It was real loud, and the crazy part about it was I was like, 'I must be dreaming because we don't hear sounds like this in this neighborhood.'"

Neighbors said this kind of violence in the area is shocking. 

"The most you hear out here is birds or see wild animals or something like that," another resident said. "One of the reasons I moved out here is because it's so quiet, growing up in the city my whole life."

