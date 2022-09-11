Baltimore County Police say woman shot after she dragged off-duty officer with vehicle

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police officer who shot a woman on Saturday was trying to prevent her from violently fleeing the area where she had dragged another officer who was working a second job near White Marsh Mall, according to authorities.

The assault took place in the 8100 block of Honeygo Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The officer was injured during the assault and taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries that did not endanger his life, according to authorities.

Following the assault, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police later confirmed to WJZ that the officers knew the vehicle was associated with the assault.

During the traffic stop, officers attempted to arrest people inside of the vehicle, police said.

That's when the woman who was driving the vehicle began to ram it into patrol cars and other automobiles, police said.

Amid the ramming assault, at least one officer fired their department-issued weapon, striking the woman, according to authorities.

The vehicle then fled the location and came to a stop in the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said.

That's where officers took the driver into custody, attempted to assist her with her injuries, and escorted her into the hospital, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police did not say whether other people were arrested after the woman was detained.