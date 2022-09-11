Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.

The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.

Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a police shooting on Rosedale/Hamilton and Philadelphia Road. Person shot is expected to survive, per police. Waiting to learn more. pic.twitter.com/SkDUto0Hgy — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) September 11, 2022

