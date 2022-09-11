Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.
The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.
Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
