Baltimore rapper identified as 28-year-old man killed in Woodlawn shooting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a shopping center in Woodlawn early Saturday morning.

Police announced on Sunday that 28-year-old Judah James had died from his injuries.

James was known in Baltimore's hip hop scene as Bandhunta Jugg, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

Bandhunta Jugg is the older brother of Israel James, who goes by the name Bandhunta Izzy. The two brothers gained fame after releasing "Banhuntas" in 2016, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Three other men—ages 25, 26, and 29—and a 26-year-old woman were injured during the same shooting, according to authorities.

The group was fired upon in the 800 block of Woodlawn Drive around 4:05 a.m. that day.

Investigators appeared to focus on a white sedan with shattered windows that was parked at the shopping center.

Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin told WJZ that the victims had been sitting in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

A local business owner said the deadly gunfire came as no surprise.

"This area is becoming worse," Chaudry Mahmood said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting or the person(s) responsible should contact Baltimore County homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

"They're working with local businesses to get all the surveillance footage that's available that may have captured this incident and the suspects responsible for this," Corbin said.

A reward will be offered to anyone who can assist detectives.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.