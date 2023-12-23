Watch CBS News
1 dead, 4 injured in Woodlawn shooting

By Andrew Adeolu

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent 5 people to the hospital this morning. 

On Saturday, December 23, around 4:05 am police officers responded to a disturbance at the 1800 block of Woodlawn Dr., 21207.  

Upon arrival they found 5 people suffering from gunshot wounds.  

Police say at least one victim has been pronounced dead, the other victims have been transported to local hospitals. 

While this case is still developing, the Baltimore County Police Department is asking anyone with pertinent information about this crime or the person(s) responsible to contact homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020. 

A reward will be offered to anyone who is able to provide help.  

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online, or via mobile app.  

Phone : 1-866-756-2587 

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org 
NEW Mobile App: P3TIPS 

First published on December 23, 2023 / 9:06 AM EST

